62 cases of Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Thailand to date





62 people in Thailand have been found to have contracted the Indian variant, or B.1.617, of COVID-19, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

36 Indian variant cases were found among construction workers in Bangkok’s Laksi district last week. Further testing in other parts of the capital found a further 26 Indian variant cases, said Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general yesterday (Tuesday).

By Thai PBS World



