COVID-19 Indian variant found at Laksi worker camp





A construction worker housing facility in Bangkok’s Laksi area has been placed under extraordinarily tight control after 15 workers there tested positive for the highly contagious Indian variant of COVID-19, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today (Friday).

It is the first time the B1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been found outside of quarantine and in a community. Thailand recorded the first cases of the Indian variant on May 10th, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who had returned to Thailand from Pakistan. Both are now in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

