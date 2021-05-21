May 21, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 Indian variant found at Laksi worker camp

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


A construction worker housing facility in Bangkok’s Laksi area has been placed under extraordinarily tight control after 15 workers there tested positive for the highly contagious Indian variant of COVID-19, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today (Friday).

It is the first time the B1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been found outside of quarantine and in a community. Thailand recorded the first cases of the Indian variant on May 10th, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who had returned to Thailand from Pakistan. Both are now in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand 1 min read

Thailand Extends State of Emergency

13 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi 1 min read

COVID-19 vaccination registration for foreigners from June 7

22 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand 1 min read

Thailand reports 3,481 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Friday

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 1 min read

COVID-19 Indian variant found at Laksi worker camp

5 mins ago TN
Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand 1 min read

Thailand Extends State of Emergency

13 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi 1 min read

COVID-19 vaccination registration for foreigners from June 7

22 mins ago TN
Siam Sqare, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok, is quiet during the COVID-19 outbreak 1 min read

10 Bangkok markets closed to curb COVID-19 spread

5 hours ago TN