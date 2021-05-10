First case of Indian COVID-19 variant detected in a Thai mother and her 4-year old son





The first case of the Indian COVID-19 variant, or B.1.617.1, has been found in Thailand, in a Thai family returning from Pakistan and in state quarantine, according to CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan.

The case involves a 42-year old pregnant Thai woman, who returned to Thailand from Pakistan on April 24th with three sons, aged 4, 6 and 8, with a stopover in Dubai. All entered state quarantine in a hotel. The woman stayed in one room with the youngest son while the two others were in a separate room.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



