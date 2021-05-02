May 2, 2021

Indian Virologists Discover COVID Mutations That ‘Could Evade Immune Responses’

2 hours ago TN
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.


Top Indian virologist Shahid Jameel has warned of minor mutations in some variants of COVID-19 samples that he said should be studied more closely.

Jameel, who is also the chair of the scientific advisory group Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics (INSACOG), told Reuters on Sunday that “we [INSACOG scientists] are seeing some mutations coming up in some samples that could possibly evade immune responses”.

The virologist declined to elaborate on whether the mutations were detected in the Indian variant or any other strain of the coronavirus.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Oleg Burunov
Sputnik International


