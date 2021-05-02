Indian Virologists Discover COVID Mutations That ‘Could Evade Immune Responses’





Top Indian virologist Shahid Jameel has warned of minor mutations in some variants of COVID-19 samples that he said should be studied more closely.

Jameel, who is also the chair of the scientific advisory group Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics (INSACOG), told Reuters on Sunday that “we [INSACOG scientists] are seeing some mutations coming up in some samples that could possibly evade immune responses”.

The virologist declined to elaborate on whether the mutations were detected in the Indian variant or any other strain of the coronavirus.

By Oleg Burunov

Sputnik International



