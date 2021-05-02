Protesters rally outside Criminal Court after bail denied for detained protest leaders

Protesters rally outside Criminal Court after bail denied for detained protest leaders1 min read
Protesters rallied outside the Criminal Court on Sunday to air their anger after the court denied another bail request for detained activists, including ailing student leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.
A number of demonstrators walked from Victory Monument to the court on Ratchaphisek Road to show their opposition to the court’s decision not to grant bail for the protest leaders.
