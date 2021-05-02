May 2, 2021

Protesters rally outside Criminal Court after bail denied for detained protest leaders

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.


Protesters rallied outside the Criminal Court on Sunday to air their anger after the court denied another bail request for detained activists, including ailing student leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.

A number of demonstrators walked from Victory Monument to the court on Ratchaphisek Road to show their opposition to the court’s decision not to grant bail for the protest leaders.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


