Thailand records 1,940 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday





Daily COVID-19 infections resumed their upward trend today (Sunday), with 1,940, compared to 1,891 yesterday. 21 more patients have died in the past 24 hours, according to the update from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases, since April 1st, now stand at 40,121 with 151 fatalities so far. There are currently 29,481 patients receiving treatment, 954 of those in critical condition, including 270 severe cases are currently on ventilators.

