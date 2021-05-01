May 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Seating arrangements and measures at Bangkok Hospital during COVID-19 Outbreak

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand on Saturday reported 21 new coronavirus deaths, setting a new daily record and raising fatalities to 224, while 1,891 new cases brought the total to 67,044.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said of the deaths, 12 were women. The average age among the persons who died was 73 (between 39 and 90) while the average time from infection confirmation to death was five days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand sends medical supplies to India

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN

Disabled