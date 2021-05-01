Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday





Thailand on Saturday reported 21 new coronavirus deaths, setting a new daily record and raising fatalities to 224, while 1,891 new cases brought the total to 67,044.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said of the deaths, 12 were women. The average age among the persons who died was 73 (between 39 and 90) while the average time from infection confirmation to death was five days.

