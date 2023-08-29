Weed Boxing Championship on Koh Samui Banned
The Weed Boxing Championship on Samui Island was not held because it was banned by boxing fans.
The Muay Ded 789 reported on their official Facebook page on Monday (August 28th) about the Weed Boxing Championship which was planned for Sunday (August 27th) at the Samui International Muay Thai Stadium. Boxers who wanted to participate had to smoke cannabis. The boxing program had been promoted before the intended day it was to be held.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express