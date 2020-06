The two owners of a seafood restaurant in Bangkok were today each sentenced to 1,446 years in prison by the Criminal Court, after they were found guilty of defrauding the public.

They were also ordered to repay about 2.5 million baht to their victims.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

