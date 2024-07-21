Tragic incident in Bangkok: Man kills police officer and takes his own life after hostage taking

Bangkok, Thailand – A harrowing incident unfolded in the Rama 2 Road area of Bangkok today when a man took his family hostage, leading to a tragic sequence of events that resulted in the death of a police officer and the perpetrator himself.

The crisis began in the early hours of the morning in the DK housing estate, a quiet Bangkok neighborhood. The man, only identified as “Boonma”, barricaded himself inside his home with his wife and two children. Neighbors, alarmed by the sounds of distress, called the authorities, prompting a swift response from the Tha Kham police.

Upon arrival, police officers attempted to negotiate with the man, urging him to release his family and surrender peacefully. Despite their efforts, the situation quickly escalated. The suspect, who was said to have mental problems and hit his own daughter in the face with a pistol.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the police made the difficult decision to breach the residence. As officers entered the home, the man opened fire, fatally wounding one officer.

Four hostages were safely removed from the house, including the daughter with facial injuries.. They were quickly evacuated from the scene and are currently receiving medical and psychological support to cope with the trauma they endured.

The Metropolitan Police commissioner told the media that “Boonma” had been found dead in the house, without giving further details on how he died.

According to Bangkok police, “Boonma” was a gun collector and used to practice at a shooting range.

In an official statement, the Bangkok Police Department expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer. “We mourn the loss of a brave officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

