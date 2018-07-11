Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi
South

Man high on meth takes three Australians, three Thais hostage in Krabi

By TN / July 11, 2018

A man under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine took an Australian family and three Thai workers hostage at a restaurant on popular Railay Beach in Krabi on Tuesday evening.

It took some 50 policemen about 45 minutes to end the hostage drama, which began at 7pm at the beach in Tambon Ao Nang in Krabi’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close