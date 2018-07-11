Man high on meth takes three Australians, three Thais hostage in Krabi





A man under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine took an Australian family and three Thai workers hostage at a restaurant on popular Railay Beach in Krabi on Tuesday evening.

It took some 50 policemen about 45 minutes to end the hostage drama, which began at 7pm at the beach in Tambon Ao Nang in Krabi’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

