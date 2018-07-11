Top view of CentralPlaza Bangna, also known as Central City Bangna shopping centre
Bangkok

Woman Falls Six Floors to Death at Bangkok Mall

By TN / July 11, 2018

BANGKOK — A middle-aged woman fell to her death late Tuesday afternoon in a mall in the north of the capital.

At about 4:40pm, a 42-year-old woman fell onto a jewelry booth inside CentralPlaza Ladprao from the sixth floor.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

