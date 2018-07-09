Man Falls 2 Floors at Western Bangkok Mall

BANGKOK — A 69-year-old man on Monday jumped from the second floor of a mall in the southwest of the capital, severely injuring himself.
In what police are treating as an attempted suicide, a man jumped Monday morning from the second floor of The Mall Bangkae. He was rushed to Kasemrad Hospital Bang Khae and remains in critical condition.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
