The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok
Bangkok

Man Falls 2 Floors at Western Bangkok Mall

By TN / July 9, 2018

BANGKOK — A 69-year-old man on Monday jumped from the second floor of a mall in the southwest of the capital, severely injuring himself.

In what police are treating as an attempted suicide, a man jumped Monday morning from the second floor of The Mall Bangkae. He was rushed to Kasemrad Hospital Bang Khae and remains in critical condition.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

