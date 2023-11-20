Foreigner found floating in the middle of the rough sea in Pattaya Bay

A mysterious foreigner was found lost at sea in Pattaya yesterday morning and was safely rescued by a ferry. However, upon the vessel’s arrival at the dock, the man vanished among other passengers, leaving the boat captain baffled.

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang

The incident came to light when a 20-second video was shared on social media on November 19th. The footage, which garnered tremendous attention from social media users, depicted a foreign man, approximately 30-years-old, floating in the middle of the rough sea in Pattaya Bay.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts