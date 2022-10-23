October 23, 2022

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang


Nai Harn Beach, Phuket

Nai Harn Beach in Phuket. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




A foreigner on a canoe has been rescued after battling with waves near a beach in Thalang.

Thalang District Officials reported yesterday (October 21st) that an unidentified foreign man went into the sea on a canoe at Nai Thon Beach in which red flags warning to stay out of the water were set up due to strong waves in the sea.



By Goongnang Suksawat




