Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang









A foreigner on a canoe has been rescued after battling with waves near a beach in Thalang.

Thalang District Officials reported yesterday (October 21st) that an unidentified foreign man went into the sea on a canoe at Nai Thon Beach in which red flags warning to stay out of the water were set up due to strong waves in the sea.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

