Health Minister proceeds with nationwide drug users rehabilitation and treatment drive









BANGKOK (NNT) – The national committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation has resolved to implement an urgent plan in the aspect of treatment for users. The move was made in response to the current government policy.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Ministry of Public Health executives joined the meeting of the committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation. The meeting endorsed an urgent plan to address the narcotics problem by setting up screening centers in every subdistrict. The plan also calls for collaboration among local agencies in providing treatment and rehabilitation for drug users based on community participation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

