October 23, 2022

Health Minister proceeds with nationwide drug users rehabilitation and treatment drive

4 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019. Photo: NBT.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The national committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation has resolved to implement an urgent plan in the aspect of treatment for users. The move was made in response to the current government policy.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Ministry of Public Health executives joined the meeting of the committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation. The meeting endorsed an urgent plan to address the narcotics problem by setting up screening centers in every subdistrict. The plan also calls for collaboration among local agencies in providing treatment and rehabilitation for drug users based on community participation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Cannabis-Marijuana food

Three edicts issued to tighten controls on use of cannabis in food

3 hours ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Street racers warned of incarceration if they gather in a groups of 5 or more

5 hours ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Thai superstar ‘Tono’ raises more than 40 million baht from charity swim across Mekong River

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cannabis-Marijuana food

Three edicts issued to tighten controls on use of cannabis in food

3 hours ago TN
White Pitbull

Man bitten to death by own pit bulls in Korat

3 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Health Minister proceeds with nationwide drug users rehabilitation and treatment drive

4 hours ago TN
Nai Harn Beach, Phuket

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang

4 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

4 hours ago TN