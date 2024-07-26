Isuzu bus in Phuket, Thailand.

Pakistani Serial Thieves Arrested in Phuket

TN

Phuket, Thailand – Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended in Kamala after a series of thefts involving a clever 1,000 baht banknote trick. The suspects targeted businesses across Phuket, Pattaya, and other provinces.

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

On Wednesday (July 24th) at 9:00 P.M., a foreign suspect entered a Kamala pharmacy posing as a customer. He engaged the pharmacist in conversation, using a 1,000 baht banknote to confuse them. The ruse involved pretending to buy small items, then claiming he didn’t want them, resulting in the pharmacist returning the banknote. The suspect would then change his mind and speak quickly, confusing the cashier, receiving both the items and the change, effectively leaving with the original 1,000 baht note.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours