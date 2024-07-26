Pakistani Serial Thieves Arrested in Phuket

Phuket, Thailand – Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended in Kamala after a series of thefts involving a clever 1,000 baht banknote trick. The suspects targeted businesses across Phuket, Pattaya, and other provinces.

On Wednesday (July 24th) at 9:00 P.M., a foreign suspect entered a Kamala pharmacy posing as a customer. He engaged the pharmacist in conversation, using a 1,000 baht banknote to confuse them. The ruse involved pretending to buy small items, then claiming he didn’t want them, resulting in the pharmacist returning the banknote. The suspect would then change his mind and speak quickly, confusing the cashier, receiving both the items and the change, effectively leaving with the original 1,000 baht note.

