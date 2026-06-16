Thai Tourism Operators Urge Government To Revise Indian Visa Policy

PHUKET, Thailand — The private sector across Thailand’s premier Andaman coast provinces has formally petitioned the government to urgently revise the visa policy for Indian nationals, warning that current regulations could cost the country up to 8 billion baht in lost revenue during the upcoming high season. The coalition, comprising 13 major organizations including the chambers of commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Tourism Council, and regional hotel associations in Phuket, Phangnga, and Krabi, submitted the formal request to the Minister of Tourism and Sports last week.

Songkhla Camper Resort Evicts Indian Tourists

While the business community generally supports the broader cancellation of the 90-day visa exemption for most countries, they have expressed deep concern regarding the specific impact on the lucrative Indian market. Under the revised regulations, Indian tourists are no longer permitted visa-free entry and must instead apply for an e-visa or a visa on arrival. Although the visa-on-arrival mechanism itself is not viewed as a primary barrier, the associated 2,000-baht fee is expected to significantly deter large travel groups, particularly the highly profitable wedding parties that have increasingly favored the Andaman coast as a premier destination.

The economic stakes are substantial, with historical data from 2023 to 2025 indicating that approximately 600 Indian couples chose the three provinces to celebrate their weddings. These extravagant events typically bring between 350 and 500 guests who stay for five to seven days, generating massive revenue that extends far beyond the hospitality sector. The financial windfall significantly supports a wide ecosystem of related businesses, including event organizers, medical and beauty clinics, spas, and local restaurants.

The private sector in three Andaman provinces submitted a petition to the government, calling for a revision of the visa policy for Indian tourists, as Thailand could face potential losses of 8 billion baht if wedding groups shift to other destinations during the upcoming high… pic.twitter.com/NWDCsd39YF — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 16, 2026

DSI and Pattaya Police Raid Indian Club on Walking Street

Furthermore, the industry is proposing the creation of dedicated immigration lanes specifically for group wedding visas, which would allow organizers and guests to secure group approvals within three days of submission. Finally, the petition calls upon the Foreign Minister and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to engage directly with Indian counterparts to negotiate and finalize a permanent bilateral visa exemption agreement by the third quarter of the year, thereby securing the long-term competitiveness of the Thai tourism sector.

-Thailand News (TN)