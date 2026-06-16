Surat Thani Probes Foreigners with Thai IDs on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI, Thailand — Provincial authorities in Surat Thani have initiated an urgent and comprehensive investigation following reports that foreign nationals operating education, tourism, and property businesses on the popular islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan have allegedly obtained Thai nationality and possess Thai national identity cards, Komchadluek reported.

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Surat Thani Governor Jumphot Wannachatsiri announced the probe on June 15 in response to media reports claiming that foreign business owners on the islands hold Thai identification cards with numbers beginning with the sequence “81033”. While preliminary checks by the Surat Thani Provincial Administration revealed no records of foreign nationals applying for Thai citizenship within the province, officials are actively investigating whether these individuals may have acquired their nationality through other jurisdictions or if the reported documentation is authentic. The issue has drawn significant attention due to concerns over the legal status and business operations of foreign nationals in the two highly regulated island districts.

Addressing the technical aspects of the identification numbers, Deputy Governor Chakkrit Fangchonjit clarified the legal framework under the Nationality Act B.E. 2508, which outlines the strict conditions and criteria for granting Thai citizenship to foreign nationals. He noted that the five-digit code cited in the media reports is insufficient on its own to verify the legitimacy of a citizen’s identity number. Furthermore, he highlighted that identification numbers beginning with the digit eight are typically associated with the status of foreign nationals, necessitating a deeper examination of the specific records to accurately determine the facts and establish the true origin of the reported numbers.

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The provincial administration has emphasized its commitment to transparency and strict adherence to the law, instructing all relevant agencies to accelerate the investigation and scrutinize the administrative procedures surrounding the alleged nationality changes. Governor Jumphot reiterated that any discovered irregularities or unlawful acquisition of rights will be met with strict legal action, and the final findings will be disclosed to the public. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Daily News reported that preliminary checks by a source at the Department of Lands indicate at least one Israeli national, who reportedly obtained Thai nationality, currently owns five plots of land in the area, with four located on Koh Phangan and one on Koh Samui.

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As the investigation unfolds, authorities are focused on ensuring the integrity of the national registration system and the legal framework governing foreign business operations and land ownership in Thailand’s vital tourist destinations. The probe aims to determine whether any loopholes were exploited and to ensure that all business operations on the islands comply with the stringent regulations reserved for Thai nationals.

-Thailand News (TN)