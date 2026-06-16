Royal Family Shares Heartfelt Tributes To Late Princess Bajrakitiyabha

BANGKOK, Thailand — Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and Princess Siribha Chudabhorn have shared deeply personal and emotional tributes to the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha, honoring her memory, her formidable strength, and the profound impact she had on their lives following her recent passing.

Thailand Declares 15-day Mourning Period Following Death Of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Princess Sirivannavari, the late princess’s half-sister, expressed the profound sense of loss she is experiencing, writing that sitting alone feels incredibly lonely and confessing that she still lacks the courage to open their unfinished chat messages. Describing Princess Bajrakitiyabha as “the wind beneath her wings,” she pledged to remember her forever, reflecting on their close bond, childhood memories, and family travels. She fondly recalled the times they spent sitting side by side, constantly talking, consulting each other on every matter, and sharing their worries and daily updates.

The princess also shared cherished memories of accompanying their father, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, at royal ceremonies. She recounted the joy of walking behind her sister, whom she affectionately called “Phi Bha,” and the quiet moments they spent sitting together with the King, secretly teasing him and joking around. In a touching glimpse into their private lives, she remembered a period when they sat together catching Pokémon on their phones within the grounds of the Grand Palace. She also reminisced about a family road trip through the cities of Italy, where their father drove, Phi Bha navigated, and she sat in the back seat eating snacks and passing supplies forward.

Follow the live broadcast of Their Majesties the King and Queen attending the royal merit-making ceremony for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace on 16 June 2026, starting at 18.50 hrs. (GMT+7) pic.twitter.com/KuzC9yDpDD — NBT WORLD (@NBTWORLDNews) June 16, 2026

Beyond her personal grief, Princess Sirivannavari highlighted the late princess’s exceptional character, describing her as a highly capable, strong, determined, and decisive woman who possessed extraordinary endurance. She noted that her sister gave her all to everything in life, excelling in her studies and whatever she set out to achieve, while also being highly skilled in Thai classical music, particularly the chakhe. Princess Sirivannavari revealed that the late princess was her ultimate inspiration in equestrian sports, vowing to continue training with dedication and to take the best possible care of the Royal Mounted Unit in her honor.

Meanwhile, Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, the late princess’s cousin and daughter of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, also shared a heartbreaking tribute that captured the raw pain of the family’s bereavement. Expressing the deep difficulty of navigating life without her cousin, she wrote about the unspoken agony of letting go. She described the sleepless nights, skipped meals, and forced smiles, painting a vivid picture of staring at the ceiling at 3 a.m. and crying herself to sleep while learning how to live without someone she never wanted to lose.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47

These intimate reflections from the royal family highlight the deep familial bonds and the immense personal void left by the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha. As the nation continues to mourn, these heartfelt words offer a touching glimpse into the private life, enduring spirit, and profound legacy of a beloved royal figure.

-Thailand News (TN)