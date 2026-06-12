Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47

BANGKOK, Thailand — Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of the King of Thailand, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 47 following a prolonged illness, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Friday morning.

Medical Team Reports Unstable Condition For HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Following Severe Infection

The Princess died peacefully at 7:48 p.m. at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. According to the official announcement, she passed away despite receiving continuous and intensive medical care from a dedicated team of royal doctors who had closely monitored and treated her condition to the best of their abilities.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been hospitalized since December 15, 2022. Her initial admission followed a sudden collapse caused by a severe heart-related condition while she was training her pet dog in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. Since that incident, she had remained under the constant care of medical specialists at the hospital.

The Royal Household Bureau noted that the Princess’s health had faced significant challenges in recent months. Since May 21, the royal medical team had been closely monitoring her due to a severe and uncontrolled infection that impaired the function of several major organ systems. In April, doctors detected an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This complication caused her condition to become highly unstable, leading to secondary medical issues including low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormal blood clotting.

Following these severe complications, her condition gradually deteriorated over the subsequent weeks, ultimately leading to her passing on Thursday night.

🇹🇭 Princess Bajrakitiyabha 1978 – 2026 pic.twitter.com/7ipkStotOb — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) June 12, 2026

In response to the profound loss, His Majesty the King has commanded the Royal Household Bureau to arrange royal funeral rites with the highest honors, in strict accordance with royal traditions. The Princess will lie in state at the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall within the Grand Palace, where royal mourning ceremonies will be conducted.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter of His Majesty the King and Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha. Throughout her life, she was widely recognized for her extensive public service, her dedication to the welfare of the Thai people, and her prominent work in criminal justice and human rights on the international stage.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Battles Severe Bloodstream Infection

The nation has entered a period of deep mourning as the royal family and the public grieve the loss of the beloved Princess. Further details regarding the schedule of the royal funeral rites and public mourning periods are expected to be released by the Royal Household Bureau in the coming days.

-Thailand News (TN)