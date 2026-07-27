South African Tourist Held at Phuket Airport Over Ammunition, Magazine

PHUKET, Thailand — A 27-year-old South African national has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after aviation security personnel discovered unauthorized ammunition and a firearm magazine concealed in his luggage prior to an international departure.

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The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on July 25 at the international departures terminal. Baggage screening staff detected the prohibited items during a routine X-ray inspection of checked luggage and immediately alerted officers from the Sakhu Police Station. Airport security personnel detained the passenger, identified as Morne Dannhauser, at the scene until law enforcement arrived to assume control of the situation.

Upon arrival, police confiscated six rounds of ammunition of an unspecified caliber, along with a single firearm magazine found inside the traveler’s baggage. The suspect was subsequently transported to the Sakhu Police Station, where investigators formally apprised him of his legal rights and the specific criminal charges he faces under Thai law. In accordance with standard diplomatic protocols for incidents involving foreign nationals, authorities are also preparing to formally notify the South African Embassy to facilitate consular assistance.

A 27-year-old South African tourist was arrested at Phuket International Airport after six bullets and a magazine were allegedly found in his luggage during an X-ray screening. Police took him to Sakhu Police Station and will proceed with legal action.#Phuket #PhuketAirport… pic.twitter.com/RatkojzssU — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 26, 2026

Thailand enforces some of the strictest firearms and ammunition regulations in the world. Travelers are explicitly responsible for ensuring that their belongings comply with both domestic laws and international airline security regulations. Possession of firearms, firearm parts, or ammunition without explicit, prior authorization from Thai authorities constitutes a serious criminal offense, regardless of whether the individual legally owns such items in their home country. Ignorance of the law or accidental packing does not exempt travelers from prosecution.

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This arrest underscores the rigorous nature of the security protocols currently in place at Phuket International Airport, where all checked and carry-on luggage is meticulously inspected before being cleared for departure. The swift detection of the contraband highlights the effectiveness of the airport’s screening measures in preventing potential aviation security threats and maintaining public safety.

-Thailand News (TN)