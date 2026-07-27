Thai Courier Busted in Japan After Meth Discovered in Coffee Packets

FUKUOKA, Japan / BANGKOK, Thailand — A 28-year-old Thai woman has been detained by Japanese authorities at Fukuoka Airport after customs officials allegedly discovered crystal methamphetamine concealed within coffee packages inside a parcel she was hired to transport. The incident has prompted a parallel investigation in Thailand as the suspect’s family seeks to identify the individual who handed over the illicit shipment.

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The detention occurred on the morning of July 12 when the woman, identified as Juthathip, arrived in Japan on a flight from Thailand. According to reports, she was operating as part of a freelance courier network that transported goods for Thai nationals residing in Japan. The operation was reportedly coordinated through a messaging application group named “Thienthien Shop,” which the suspect had established the previous year to offer parcel delivery services.

Authorities allege that a few days prior to the flight, a client using the display name “Ing Ing” hired the courier to transport a heavily taped, 12-kilogram brown cardboard box to Japan for a fee of 3,600 baht. The payment was reportedly transferred to a bank account under the name “HO THI MAI.” While the courier network had successfully delivered nine boxes during that specific trip, the client associated with the seized parcel has since severed all communication and blocked contact with the couriers.

Upon arrival at Fukuoka Airport, Japanese officials intercepted the shipment and discovered the hidden narcotics. Juthathip was immediately taken into custody, while her two companions, including her boyfriend, were subjected to an extensive 11-hour questioning by airport authorities before being released. The specific allegations were formally communicated to the suspect’s family on July 22 via an official letter from the Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka, confirming the discovery of the methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old Thai woman remains detained in Japan after meth was found in coffee sachets inside a parcel she was paid to carry, as her family asks police to trace the sender. #General https://t.co/tLoQwjfO6L — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) July 26, 2026

In response to the arrest, the suspect’s family expressed profound shock and swiftly initiated legal action in Thailand. They filed a formal police report at the Bang Bua Thong Police Station and requested access to closed-circuit television footage from their residential housing estate. The objective of this domestic inquiry is to identify the individual who physically delivered the sealed parcel to the courier in Thailand. Investigators have reportedly identified the person in question, and all gathered evidence has been handed over to the local police investigation team to assist in tracing the origins of the smuggling attempt.

The family has stated they have been unable to communicate directly with Juthathip since her detention. They are currently urging relevant Thai government agencies and consular officials to closely monitor the case and provide necessary legal assistance as the Japanese judicial process unfolds. Drug trafficking offenses in Japan carry severe penalties, and the case highlights the persistent risks associated with informal, unregulated international courier services.

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As the Japanese police complete their initial investigation and the Thai authorities continue their domestic probe into the parcel’s origin, both nations’ law enforcement agencies are expected to coordinate on the matter.

-Thailand News (TN)