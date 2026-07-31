Two Former Convicts Confess To Murder Of Missing Russian Siblings In Chonburi

SA KAEO / CHONBURI, Thailand — Two men wanted in connection with the disappearance of two Russian siblings in Chon Buri province have been arrested and have reportedly confessed to killing and burying the youths, marking a grim breakthrough in a case that has gripped the nation.

Two Men Arrested In Pattaya As Search Intensifies For Missing Russian Siblings

The suspects, identified as 43-year-old ex-convict Thana Kerdthong and 39-year-old Thongchai Srinil, were apprehended on Friday afternoon while hiding in a longan orchard in the Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province. Their capture concluded an intensive, multi-province manhunt following the issuance of arrest warrants by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

The investigation centers on the disappearance of 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and her 17-year-old brother, Roman Nazimov. The siblings, who relocated to Thailand from Russia in 2021 to live with their mother in Pattaya, vanished in the Huai Yai area of the Bang Lamung district early Sunday morning. The search intensified days later when authorities discovered the dismantled parts of the victims’ motorcycle buried near the residence of a close relative of one of the suspects.

During police interrogations, Thongchai reportedly provided a detailed account of the events. He stated that on Sunday morning, he was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Thana as they followed the Russian siblings. According to Thongchai, the pair stopped on the roadside, and Thana engaged the victims in conversation. Shortly after, Thongchai claimed he heard two gunshots. He alleged that Thana subsequently threatened his family, coercing him into fetching a spade and digging a grave under the threat of harm to his wife and relatives. Thongchai admitted to assisting in burying the bodies, stating he was under the influence of drugs at the time and felt he had no choice but to comply.

Thana reportedly provided a corroborating but distinct account of the crime. He allegedly admitted to shooting Roman and fatally beating Diana after she fought back. According to reports, Thana insisted that the primary motive was to steal the victims’ motorcycle and explicitly denied any sexual assault. Police stated that the suspects buried the bodies to conceal the crime before fleeing Chon Buri, eventually tracking them through Chanthaburi province to their final hiding place in Sa Kaeo.

The arrest operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetphong, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2. Despite the confessions, investigators have expressed skepticism regarding the consistency and completeness of the suspects’ statements. Authorities emphasized that the interrogations will continue and that the suspects will be escorted to the alleged burial site near Khao Chi Chan in the Sattahip district to verify their claims and recover the victims’ remains.

Buried Motorcycle Parts of Missing Russian Siblings Discovered in Pattaya Forest

The tragic resolution of the search has sent shockwaves through the local community and the expatriate population. Law enforcement officials remain committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation to bring full closure to the victims’ family and to hold all responsible parties accountable under the law.

-Thailand News (TN)