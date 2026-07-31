Heavy Rainfall in Myanmar Puts Mae Sai on Flood Watch

MAE SAI, Thailand — The border district of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province has been placed on high alert following a significant rise in the water levels of the Sai River, driven by heavy rainfall in neighboring Myanmar. Local authorities and residents are actively implementing precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of potential flooding.

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By 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, the water level at the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge had risen close to the underside of the structure, carrying substantial amounts of driftwood and debris downstream. Despite the rapid increase, authorities confirmed that the river remains well below the height of the temporary flood protection embankments. Data from the Hydro-Informatics Institute indicates that rainfall at the Jotada monitoring station in Myanmar’s upstream catchment area reached 80 millimeters, prompting heightened vigilance regarding the volume of water expected to flow into the Thai border region.

In anticipation of possible overflow, many local residents and business operators have proactively deployed large sandbags and other protective materials around their properties. District Chief Warayut Khombun confirmed that officials have been conducting comprehensive inspections of the entire flood defense system. During these assessments, workers identified minor water seepage through certain sections of the temporary barriers, particularly near structures slated for demolition along Koh Sai Road adjacent to the river. Reinforcement crews have been immediately dispatched to fortify these vulnerable points and ensure the integrity of the flood defenses.

Mae Sai Mayor Anucha Yodchiangkham emphasized that local authorities are maintaining continuous, close monitoring of the situation in response to the severe weather in the river’s upper catchment area. Hydrological experts note that water from the Jotada station typically takes approximately five hours to reach Mae Sai. Officials have indicated that while the district will remain on high alert, water levels are expected to gradually recede and the situation should stabilize, provided no additional heavy rainfall occurs upstream.

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Emergency response teams and local administrative bodies remain on standby to respond to any sudden changes in the river’s behavior. Residents are advised to stay informed through official local government channels and to maintain their precautionary measures until the water levels return to normal.

-Thailand News (TN)