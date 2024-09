CHIANG RAI, Sept 10 (TNA) – The Sailomjoy Market in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, has been inundated by floodwaters for the eighth time this year, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

The recurring floods have been attributed to heavy rainfall caused by the influence of Typhoon Yagi, hitting Vietnam.

TNA