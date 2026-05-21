Collision Between Car And Elephant On Kanchanaburi Highway Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

KANCHANABURI, Thailand — A 70-year-old man has died and two others were injured after a sedan collided with a wild elephant on Highway 323 in Kanchanaburi province, in what officials describe as the first recorded incident of this nature on the route, according to local police and emergency response authorities.

Wild Elephant Straddles Tourists’ Car in Khao Yai

The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday on the inbound stretch of Highway 323 toward Muang district in Wang Dong subdistrict. Police from Lat Ya Station were alerted by the local radio center to reports of a serious collision between a passenger vehicle and a wild elephant, resulting in casualties.

Emergency responders, including medical personnel from Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital, forensic officers, wildlife officials from the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, and rescue volunteers, attended the scene. Despite the presence of street lighting, the area was described as poorly illuminated at the time of the incident.

Officers found a bronze Toyota Corolla severely damaged by the roadside. The front of the vehicle had been crushed by the impact, and flames had engulfed the engine compartment before spreading to much of the car. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze prior to the arrival of investigators.

A 70-year-old male passenger seated in the front left seat was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transferred to Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital for post-mortem examination. The driver, aged 64, and a 74-year-old rear-seat passenger sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. All three men were residents of Muang district in Kanchanaburi. The vehicle was taken to Lat Ya Police Station for further inspection and forensic analysis.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver had been traveling from Sai Yok district toward Muang district when the vehicle struck a wild elephant that had emerged from the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials believe the elephant, along with an unknown number of others from the same herd, had crossed the Khwae Yai River in search of food before attempting to cross the highway at the point of impact. The extent of any injuries sustained by the animal remains unknown, and wildlife officers have initiated efforts to locate and assess its condition.

A 70-year-old man has died and two others were injured after a car collided with a wild elephant on Highway 323 in Kanchanaburi province, in what officials say is the first recorded incident of its kind on the route. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/UOzEltR9WF — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 20, 2026

Authorities noted that while vehicle collisions with wild elephants have previously occurred on Highway 3199, the Kanchanaburi–Si Sawat route, this marks the first such incident ever recorded on Highway 323. The area forms part of a broader wildlife corridor where elephant herds occasionally move between protected forest areas in search of sustenance, particularly during periods of limited natural forage.

Kanchanaburi province is home to significant populations of wild elephants, and interactions between wildlife and human infrastructure remain an ongoing management challenge. Conservation officials have previously emphasized the importance of driver awareness in areas known for elephant movement, particularly during nighttime hours when visibility is reduced and animals may be more active.

Under Thai law, wild elephants are a protected species, and incidents involving harm to these animals trigger coordinated responses from police, wildlife authorities, and conservation organizations. Investigations typically examine both the circumstances of the collision and broader factors related to habitat connectivity, road safety measures, and wildlife management strategies.

For local communities and travelers, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution when driving through areas adjacent to protected forests and wildlife corridors. Authorities recommend reducing speed, using high-beam headlights where appropriate, and remaining alert for animal crossings, particularly during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours.

The Royal Forest Department and related agencies have indicated that they will review the incident to determine whether additional signage, speed restrictions, or other preventive measures may be warranted along this section of Highway 323. Long-term solutions may also involve habitat management initiatives designed to reduce the need for elephants to venture into areas of high human activity.

Elephant in Khao Yai National Park overturns tourist car

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant information to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding the condition of the injured, the status of the elephant involved, and any preventive measures implemented in response to this incident are expected as relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)