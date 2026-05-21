‘Austrian’ National To Be Deported From Phuket Following Repeat Public Disturbances

PHUKET, Thailand — A 39-year-old Austrian man of foreign origin, has been ordered deported from Thailand after Phuket immigration authorities revoked his visa due to repeated drunken and disruptive behavior in the Rawai area, according to official statements from the Immigration Bureau.

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The individual, identified as Raphael, was taken into custody on May 19, 2026, following an investigation prompted by videos circulating on local social media platforms. The footage showed the man riding a motorcycle aggressively, obstructing traffic, and approaching pedestrians while appearing intoxicated. The posts, shared under headlines indicating local frustration with the individual’s conduct, led to coordinated action by Phuket Immigration and Chalong Police Station.

Investigators determined that Raphael had initially entered Thailand legally on a temporary stay permit before obtaining an education visa to study Thai language and culture. Authorities noted that he had previously received a warning and minor administrative penalty for similar conduct but subsequently reoffended within a short timeframe.

Immigration officials stated that the individual’s behavior included consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances to the point of losing self-control and causing disturbances in public places. His actions were assessed as affecting public order, local customs, and community standards, while also potentially harming Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming tourist destination.

The enforcement operation was conducted under the direction of Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, with oversight from Major General Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul, Commander of Immigration Division 6. The investigative team was led by Acting Police Major Trin Khampathee.

Under Section 54 of Thailand’s Immigration Act B.E. 2522, immigration authorities formally revoked Raphael’s permission to remain in the kingdom. The provision allows for the removal of foreign nationals whose conduct is deemed detrimental to public order, security, or national interests.

Austrian deported after drunken disturbance in Phukethttps://t.co/CFKIqNkru2 pic.twitter.com/EPeRc27LgA — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) May 21, 2026

Authorities emphasized that this case forms part of broader efforts to address behavior by foreign nationals that may negatively impact Thailand’s tourism image or community relations. Phuket, as one of the country’s premier international destinations, maintains active monitoring of visitor conduct alongside standard immigration enforcement protocols.

The Austrian national will now be processed for deportation and removed from Thailand in accordance with applicable immigration law and international procedures. Standard consular notification protocols are being followed, with relevant diplomatic channels engaged to facilitate the individual’s return to his country of citizenship.

Under Thai immigration regulations, individuals subject to deportation orders may face restrictions on future entry to the kingdom, depending on the circumstances of their removal. The Immigration Bureau has indicated that such determinations are made on a case-by-case basis following completion of all administrative and legal procedures.

For visitors to Thailand, authorities have reiterated the importance of respecting local laws, customs, and community standards. Public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and behavior that disrupts public order can result in legal consequences, including fines, detention, visa revocation, and deportation.

Tourism officials have noted that the vast majority of international visitors to Phuket and other Thai destinations conduct themselves respectfully and contribute positively to local communities. Enforcement actions targeting disruptive behavior are intended to protect both residents and legitimate travelers while maintaining the welcoming atmosphere for which Thailand is known.

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As deportation proceedings continue, immigration authorities have indicated that further details regarding timing and related administrative measures will be provided through official channels in accordance with operational protocols and privacy considerations.

-Thailand News (TN)