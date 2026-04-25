CCTV Captures Arab-Looking Men Stealing Guitar From Parked Motorcycle in Phuket

PHUKET — A young Thai man is seeking help from authorities and the public after two foreign men, described as Arab-looking, were captured on closed-circuit television stealing his guitar from his parked motorcycle in Karon, marking the latest in a series of thefts by foreign nationals in the province.

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The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on April 23, according to the victim, who reported the theft to Karon Police Station. He had parked his motorcycle briefly to meet a friend, leaving the guitar unattended. Upon his return moments later, he found the instrument missing. CCTV footage from the area shows the suspects stopping near their motorcycles, with one of them picking up the guitar and even briefly playing it before both men left the scene with the stolen property.

The victim, whose name has not been released, has not disclosed the guitar’s value but has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case. Police have yet to provide updates on the suspects’ identities or announce any arrests, prompting the young man to turn to social media in hopes that the footage will lead to public recognition of the thieves.

The incident has sparked a wave of online criticism from Thai netizens, many of whom have urged local authorities to take stricter action against foreign offenders. Concerns have been raised about what some see as an increase in crimes involving foreigners in Phuket, from petty theft to more serious offences. Several commenters have suggested reducing the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days as a way to deter opportunistic criminals who may be exploiting Thailand’s generous entry policies.

The theft comes on the heels of a broader government discussion about potential visa policy changes aimed at promoting long-stay and high-quality visitors while filtering out those who may cause trouble. Previous thefts by foreign nationals were reported last month in other parts of southern Thailand, including incidents on Koh Phi Phi and Koh Lanta involving the theft of liquor and fuel. While those incidents were relatively minor, they have contributed to a growing perception among some residents that foreign criminals are increasingly targeting the region.

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For the young Thai musician, the loss of his guitar is not just a financial blow but an emotional one. Instruments carry personal value beyond their price tags, often representing years of practice, performance and connection. Whether police will be able to identify the two men from the CCTV footage remains to be seen. For now, the guitar is gone, the suspects are at large, and a young man is left wondering whether he will ever see his instrument again. As the online criticism mounts, the pressure on Karon Police to produce results is growing. But without arrests, the stolen guitar is just one more statistic in Phuket’s uneasy relationship with its foreign visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)