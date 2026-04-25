Suspect Arrested in Narathiwat MP Shooting Following Cross-Border Operation

NARATHIWAT — Thai authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a member of parliament in this restive southern province following a coordinated cross-border operation with security forces that led to the suspect’s location and detention in Myanmar.

Former village official killed in Narathiwat drive-by shooting

Officials identified the suspect as Lieutenant Wiroj Ketmanee, a former naval officer who had been wanted under an arrest warrant in connection with the March 20 attack on Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Liwamo. The shooting of the Prachachart Party MP sent shockwaves through the province and raised concerns about political violence in the deep South, where insurgent activity has long been a challenge for security forces.

According to the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, the operation was carried out under the direction of Major General Nattapong Asawinwong, commander of the 9th Infantry Division and the Surasi Task Force, with Colonel Pansak Priawpanich, commander of the Lat Ya Task Force and the 29th Infantry Regiment, overseeing field coordination. Military units worked closely with police and border security forces to track the suspect across the frontier.

Pol. Maj.Gen.Prayong Kotrasakha,Commander of Narathiwat Provincial Police, revealed that"Captain Viroj" confessed and implicated "Somporn"as the mastermind behind the shooting of the MP, stemming from dissatisfaction with MP Kamolsak's human rights work. https://t.co/zsWV3iW2mD — Jiraponds Vittayapun Q (@JirapondsVQ) April 24, 2026

The suspect was located in Ban Bo Yipun, Myanmar, where he had apparently fled following the attack. Thai authorities coordinated with counterparts across the border to secure his location and take him into custody before arranging for his return to Thailand to face legal proceedings. The successful operation represents a significant achievement in cross-border security cooperation, which has sometimes been strained by the complex dynamics of the Thai-Myanmar frontier.

Authorities have stated that the investigation remains ongoing as efforts continue to identify others who may have been involved in the attack. Enforcement actions are proceeding under the law to maintain public safety and confidence in a region where political violence has historically gone unpunished. The arrest of a former naval officer, a member of Thailand’s security establishment, adds a troubling dimension to the case and raises questions about the extent of the conspiracy behind the MP shooting.

Muslim woman killed in Narathiwat drive-by shooting

For Kamolsak Liwamo, who survived the attack but whose security has been a matter of concern ever since, the arrest of one suspect brings a measure of justice, but the full picture remains incomplete. Police and military investigators have pledged to pursue all leads until everyone responsible has been brought to account. For now, one fugitive has been returned to Thai soil, and the net continues to close on the others.

-Thailand News (TN)