British Man, 75, Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea While Swimming in Hua Hin

HUA HIN — A 75-year-old British man from Liverpool has died after being swept out to sea while swimming in the Gulf of Thailand, in a tragedy that unfolded before the eyes of his girlfriend who could only watch from the beach, powerless to help.

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The man’s body was discovered by a local fisherman near a pier at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, ending a desperate search that began after he failed to return from his morning swim. Police Captain Prasong Jaturat, who is investigating the incident, identified the victim as a widower whose adult children live in England. He had been staying with his girlfriend in Hua Hin, the royal resort town known for its long, sweeping beaches, and had reportedly been swimming every morning at the same location since arriving in Thailand.

According to his girlfriend, the sea had been calm on previous days, and the man felt comfortable entering the water alone. On the morning of the incident, however, conditions had changed dramatically. The sea was rough, and no other swimmers were in the water—a clear sign that something was different. Despite this, the man entered the sea near the mouth of a bay, in a ferry channel used by vessels. The area is known to be particularly deep due to dredging carried out to accommodate large boats, creating underwater conditions that can intensify wave action and current strength.

Authorities believe the man was caught in a rip current, a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water that flows away from the shore. Rip currents are a leading cause of drowning worldwide, and they can pull even strong swimmers out to sea within moments. Once caught, panic and exhaustion often set in, especially for older swimmers or those unfamiliar with how to escape the current. It is thought that the man was pulled under by strong waves and unable to make it back to shore.

The body was transported to Hua Hin Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while police contacted the UK Foreign Office to inform the victim’s family and arrange for consular assistance. The man’s girlfriend, who witnessed the entire event from the beach, is reportedly receiving support from local authorities.

The incident has reignited concerns about beach safety in Thailand, where drownings remain a persistent problem despite years of public awareness campaigns. Popular tourist destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, Krabi and Hua Hin all see regular fatalities, often linked to rip currents, a lack of warning signs, or swimmers ignoring red flags that indicate dangerous conditions. The risks are typically highest during the monsoon season, but as this case shows, tragedies can occur at any time of year when the sea turns rough without warning.

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Officials have once again urged swimmers to exercise caution, to avoid swimming alone, to stay out of boat channels and to learn how to recognize and escape rip currents. For the family of the Liverpool pensioner, however, those warnings have arrived too late, and what began as a peaceful holiday by the sea has ended in devastating loss. Further updates are expected following the results of the post-mortem examination and any additional findings from local authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)