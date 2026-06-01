Sri Lankan National Arrested At Suvarnabhumi Airport With Counterfeit Canadian Passport

BANGKOK, Thailand — A Sri Lankan national has been detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport after allegedly attempting to board an international flight to London using a forged Canadian passport, prompting Thai immigration authorities to broaden their investigation into what they suspect may be a transnational criminal network facilitating document fraud and illegal travel, according to official statements from the Immigration Bureau.

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The arrest forms part of a nationwide enforcement initiative ordered by National Police Chief Police General Kitrat Phanphet, who has directed all units to intensify efforts to identify illegal foreign nationals and dismantle transnational crime networks operating through Thailand. The operation is being overseen by Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and Police Major General Kathathorn Kumthieng, Commander of Immigration Division 2.

Around 12:00 p.m. on May 31, 2026, investigators from Immigration Division 2 were alerted by Thai Airways personnel to a suspicious passenger at Gate C5 at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The individual was carrying a Canadian passport and was scheduled to travel on Thai Airways flight TG916 from Bangkok to London Heathrow.

Further verification checks revealed that the passenger was in fact a Sri Lankan national, identified only as Mr. K, aged 20. Immigration officials determined that he had originally entered Thailand using a legitimate Sri Lankan passport and also presented travel documentation for a separate itinerary from Bangkok to Mumbai, India, with a connecting flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A detailed forensic examination of the Canadian passport found in his possession confirmed that the document was counterfeit. Mr. K was subsequently arrested and transferred to investigators to face charges relating to the use of forged travel documents and other relevant offenses under Thai immigration and criminal law.

Authorities indicated that the investigation extended beyond the initial arrest. Officers from Immigration Division 2 examined immigration records and discovered that the identity shown on the fake Canadian passport had previously entered Thailand and remained within the country. The individual’s details were immediately added to an immigration watchlist to prevent further movement.

Later that afternoon, immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport reported that a man matching the watchlist entry was preparing to depart Thailand on AirAsia flight AK887 from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, using another Canadian passport bearing the same name as the counterfeit document seized earlier.

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According to local media reports, investigators also seized the suspect’s mobile phone and reportedly discovered messages from another individual containing instructions on how to respond to immigration officers, along with communications linking to the arrested Sri Lankan suspect. These findings have prompted authorities to expand their inquiry into potential accomplices and facilitators.

Immigration authorities have since revoked both suspects’ permission to remain in Thailand and placed them in detention while investigators gather further evidence. Officials stated that enquiries will continue into the source of the forged passports, travel arrangements, facilitators, and any other individuals connected to the suspected network.

Police Major General Kathathorn emphasized that Thailand’s airports must not be used as transit points for transnational criminals and pledged that investigations would continue until all organizers, document suppliers, coordinators, and supporters involved in the operation are identified and prosecuted.

Thailand serves as a major regional transportation hub, with Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports handling millions of passengers annually. This connectivity, while beneficial for legitimate travel and commerce, can also be exploited by criminal networks engaged in document fraud, human trafficking, and other illicit activities. Thai immigration authorities maintain screening protocols designed to detect fraudulent documents and identify individuals attempting to circumvent entry requirements.

Under Thai criminal law, the use, possession, or production of forged travel documents constitutes a serious offense that can result in imprisonment, fines, and deportation for foreign nationals. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including forensic document analysis, digital communications, witness statements, and intelligence reports, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

The Immigration Bureau has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of Thailand’s border controls while facilitating legitimate travel and commerce. Officers receive ongoing training in document verification, behavioral analysis, and investigative techniques to enhance detection capabilities.

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For travelers visiting Thailand, authorities recommend ensuring that all travel documents are valid and authentic, verifying visa requirements in advance, and cooperating fully with immigration procedures. Individuals who suspect they have been targeted by document fraud schemes are encouraged to report concerns to appropriate consular or law enforcement authorities.