Sri Lankan Arrested for Murder in Bangkok Stabbing

BANGKOK, Thailand — A Sri Lankan national has been arrested and formally charged with murder following a fatal stabbing incident in Bangkok’s Prawet district, according to officials from Prawet Police Station and verified local media reports.

Sri Lankan Teen Arrested With 2.44 kg of Heroin at Hat Yai Airport

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Adiman Hayeelapeh, died after sustaining a stab wound during an altercation in Soi Phatthanakan 61 on the evening of May 29, 2026. Police from Prawet Police Station launched an investigation after receiving reports of an assault causing serious injuries at approximately 10:15 p.m. The victim was transported to Vibharam Hospital for emergency treatment but later succumbed to his wounds.

According to accounts from relatives and friends of the deceased who were present at the scene, the suspect, identified as Mr. Abishek Raja, a Sri Lankan national, allegedly approached the group and attempted to attack one of the victim’s companions with a knife. When the victim intervened in an effort to de-escalate the confrontation, he was allegedly stabbed in the left side of his torso.

Following the attack, the suspect reportedly fled the scene while still in possession of the alleged weapon. Friends of the victim transported the injured man to hospital, where medical personnel were unable to save his life.

Police were subsequently informed that the suspect had returned to his accommodation in Soi Phatthanakan 76, also located within Prawet district. Officers from patrol and investigation units surrounded the property and conducted a search operation. Mr. Raja was located inside the residence and was found to be able to understand and communicate in Thai. According to police statements, he acknowledged being the individual responsible for stabbing the victim. Officers seized relevant evidence and took him into custody.

Investigators indicated that while sufficient evidence existed to seek a formal arrest warrant, the urgent circumstances of the case—including concerns that the suspect might flee, interfere with evidence, or pose a continuing danger to public safety—warranted immediate apprehension without first obtaining judicial authorization. This procedure is permitted under Thai criminal procedure code provisions addressing exigent circumstances.

Sri Lankan National Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for Using Forged French Passport

The suspect was formally charged with murder under Section 288 of the Thai Criminal Code and was informed of his legal rights, including the right to legal representation and the right to remain silent. Police stated that he acknowledged both the charge and his rights during the arrest and processing procedures.

Prawet district, located in eastern Bangkok, features a mix of residential communities, commercial developments, and expatriate populations. Local authorities maintain regular policing presence to address public safety concerns and respond to incidents involving both Thai nationals and foreign residents.

Under Thai criminal law, murder constitutes a serious offense carrying significant penalties upon conviction, including lengthy imprisonment. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including witness statements, forensic analysis of the alleged weapon and crime scene, medical reports, and any surveillance footage, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps. All individuals mentioned in connection with potential criminal activity are presumed innocent until proven guilty through formal judicial proceedings.

For foreign nationals residing in or visiting Thailand, consular services from respective embassies provide assistance with legal matters, detention procedures, and communication with family members. Authorities encourage individuals to cooperate fully with investigative processes while exercising their right to qualified legal representation.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized their commitment to investigating violent crimes thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving foreign nationals. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and consular services aims to ensure that all parties receive fair treatment under applicable legal frameworks while supporting victim families and community safety.

Sri Lankan Arrested at Phuket Airport Using Fake Passport

As judicial proceedings advance, prosecutors will review all evidence to determine whether to pursue formal indictment and trial.

-Thailand News (TN)