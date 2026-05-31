Senior Anti-corruption Official Apologizes After Fatal Drunk-driving Crash In Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI, Thailand — A senior official from Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has publicly apologized and admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol after his vehicle struck and killed a 43-year-old delivery rider in Nonthaburi province, according to statements from law enforcement authorities and the official himself.

Thai Delivery Rider Assaulted by Tourist on Pattaya Beach After Cannabis Warning

Jarong, director of the Bureau of Investigation and Special Affairs at the NACC, met with investigators on Friday before addressing reporters regarding the incident. He acknowledged that he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, expressed profound remorse for the loss of life, and offered to provide financial support for the victim’s two children throughout their education.

“I apologize to the victim’s family and to the NACC for damaging the agency’s image,” Jarong stated during his public remarks. He added that he would attend the victim’s funeral ceremonies and fully cooperate with all aspects of the legal process.

Police conducting initial tests at the scene determined that Jarong’s blood alcohol concentration measured 189 mg%, significantly exceeding Thailand’s legal limit for operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently released on bail pending further investigation, with his official position cited as part of the bail arrangement.

The fatal collision occurred when Jarong’s vehicle struck the delivery rider, who was performing work duties at the time of the incident. Emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation by Nonthaburi provincial police.

Jarong also addressed allegations that he attempted to switch drivers following the collision, clarifying that he had been traveling alone at the time of the incident. He stated that he moved to the passenger seat only out of concern for his personal safety when bystanders gathered around his vehicle after the crash, and denied any intention to evade responsibility.

A senior official of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was found drunk after his pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle, severing a delivery rider’s arm and killing him, before allegedly attempting to flee in Nonthaburi on Wednesday night. Listen to or read full… pic.twitter.com/EQUQZQMPE0 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 28, 2026

Under Thai criminal law, driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death constitutes a serious offense that can carry substantial penalties upon conviction, including imprisonment, fines, and license revocation. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including toxicology reports, witness statements, forensic analysis of the vehicles involved, and surveillance footage if available, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission, established to investigate and prevent corruption among public officials and political figures, has emphasized that all personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct both in official duties and personal behavior. The agency has indicated that internal review procedures will be initiated regarding the incident involving one of its senior directors.

For public officials in Thailand, codes of conduct and ethical guidelines typically require adherence to all applicable laws, transparency in personal conduct that may affect institutional reputation, and accountability for actions that impact public trust. Violations of these standards can result in administrative discipline, removal from position, or referral to appropriate judicial authorities.

The victim, a delivery rider supporting his family through work in the growing gig economy sector, has been remembered by colleagues and community members for his dedication and reliability. Local delivery worker associations have expressed condolences to the family while emphasizing the occupational hazards faced by riders navigating Thailand’s roadways.

Road safety remains a significant public health concern in Thailand, where traffic accidents contribute substantially to annual mortality statistics. Authorities have implemented various initiatives to reduce drunk driving, including increased checkpoint operations, public awareness campaigns, and stricter enforcement of alcohol limits for motorists.

Delivery Rider Reports Harassment by Pattaya Motorcycle Taxi Group

As judicial proceedings advance, prosecutors will determine whether to file formal charges related to reckless driving, driving under the influence, or negligent homicide.

-Thailand News (TN)