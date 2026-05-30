Foreign And Thai Nationals Involved In Pattaya Altercation Near Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A confrontation involving Thai and foreign nationals near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya in the early hours of May 29 resulted in serious injuries to a young Thai woman who became trapped beneath a reversing vehicle, according to witness accounts and preliminary police reports.

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The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. in the vicinity of the popular pier area, a location known for nightlife activity and tourist gatherings. Video footage later circulated on social media platforms depicted chaotic scenes with individuals engaged in physical altercations, including men exchanging punches and women involved in separate confrontations nearby.

A 23-year-old witness identified as Warayut, who stated he was returning home from squid fishing at the time, described observing escalating tensions as a foreign man appeared to brandish a rock, though the intended target remained unclear. According to his account, another individual, believed to be Thai, attempted to intervene and remove the object before the situation deteriorated further.

As participants in the confrontation dispersed in different directions, Warayut reported seeing a black sedan reversing over a woman later identified as 20-year-old Pimpimol, trapping her beneath the vehicle. He and another bystander initially attempted to lift the car but were unable to move it alone. Additional individuals nearby subsequently joined the effort, raising the vehicle sufficiently to free the injured woman.

Pimpimol was transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital by the driver of the vehicle, described as her foreign boyfriend. Medical personnel reported that she sustained a fractured hip during the incident and was receiving appropriate treatment.

Closed-circuit television footage reviewed from the area showed the black sedan traveling against the flow of traffic with headlights extinguished at approximately 4:57 a.m. while approaching a bridge near Bali Hai Pier. The vehicle subsequently stopped beside a black SUV, where a brief interaction appeared to occur, before proceeding to make a U-turn. Further footage indicated the sedan parked in the middle of the roadway for nearly one minute before positioning itself behind the SUV, which was parked at the roadside.

According to local media reports, individuals inside the sedan exited the vehicle at approximately 4:59 a.m. and became involved in the physical confrontation. The CCTV documentation showed foreign nationals exchanging punches while three or four women were also observed engaged in separate altercations nearby. The nationalities of the women involved were not specified in available reports.

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Moments later, the footage captured the sedan reversing over Pimpimol, resulting in her becoming trapped beneath the vehicle. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station subsequently inspected the scene and collected evidence as part of standard investigative procedures.

Police indicated that as of the time of reporting, no formal complaints had been filed by any parties involved, and neither side had requested legal action regarding the incident. Authorities emphasized that investigations into public disturbances typically require witness statements, video evidence, and forensic documentation to establish circumstances and determine whether charges are warranted.

Bali Hai Pier, located at the southern end of Pattaya Beach Road, serves as a departure point for boat trips to nearby islands and is adjacent to entertainment venues that attract both tourists and local residents. The area experiences heightened activity during late-night and early-morning hours, prompting regular police patrols to maintain public order.

Under Thai law, assault, reckless driving, and causing injury through negligent operation of a vehicle constitute criminal offenses that can result in penalties upon conviction. Prosecutors evaluate all available evidence, including surveillance footage, witness testimony, medical reports, and forensic analysis, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

For visitors and residents in Pattaya, tourism authorities recommend exercising caution in areas with active nightlife, avoiding confrontations, and contacting police immediately if witnessing violent incidents or emergencies. The Tourist Police maintain dedicated hotlines and multilingual support services to assist foreign nationals requiring assistance.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating incidents involving public disorder thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving foreign nationals. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and consular services aims to ensure that all parties receive fair treatment under applicable legal frameworks while supporting victim recovery and community safety.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident near Bali Hai Pier around the time of the confrontation, or who possesses relevant information such as additional video footage or photographs, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)