Thailand Extends Permitted Alcohol Sales Hours To 11am–midnight In Regulatory Update

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee has officially extended permitted hours for alcohol sales to between 11:00 a.m. and midnight, according to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday.

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The regulatory change, signed by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat on May 27 in his capacity as chairman of the Alcohol Control Committee, takes effect immediately and formally repeals the committee’s previous sales-hour prohibition announced on December 1, 2025. The revision follows a recent 180-day trial period that temporarily eased a decades-old afternoon sales ban and forms part of broader governmental efforts to modernize alcohol regulations in support of tourism and retail sectors.

Under the updated framework, retailers across Thailand may now sell alcoholic beverages during the expanded window of 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily. Authorities have paired the extended hours with enhanced controls in sensitive public areas, responding to ongoing concerns regarding drink-driving incidents and underage access to alcohol.

Specific exemptions permit sales outside the standard 11:00 a.m. to midnight window in designated locations, including international airport passenger terminals, licensed hotels, service establishments operating under the Service Establishments Act, and officially designated event or service zones. These include specified areas within Rayong province’s Eastern Aviation City Promotion Zone. Retailers operating under these exemptions are required to implement screening protocols and safety measures to maintain public order and prevent access by minors.

The Royal Gazette announcement outlined four key provisions governing the updated regulations. The first article establishes that the announcement takes effect the day following its publication. The second article formally revokes the committee’s previous announcement regarding prohibited sales hours. The third article stipulates that no person may sell alcoholic beverages except between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m., subject to the exemptions noted above. The fourth article requires sellers operating during exempted hours to implement appropriate screening and safety measures to maintain social order, ensure public safety, and restrict minors’ access to alcohol, the Bangkok Post reported.

On Thursday, the Royal Gazette website published an announcement from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee regarding revised regulations on alcohol sales hours under B.E. 2569. According to the statement, the committee deemed it appropriate to extend permitted sales hours to… pic.twitter.com/SPb4FrYDh6 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 29, 2026

Public health officials have emphasized that the regulatory adjustment is designed to balance economic considerations with responsible consumption objectives. The extension of sales hours aims to support hospitality businesses and accommodate visitor preferences while maintaining safeguards against alcohol-related harm.

Enforcement agencies have indicated that compliance monitoring will continue across retail venues, with particular attention to establishments serving younger demographics or operating in high-traffic tourist areas. Violations of sales-hour restrictions or failure to implement required screening measures may result in administrative penalties, license suspensions, or other enforcement actions under applicable Thai law.

For businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors, industry associations have welcomed the regulatory clarity while encouraging operators to maintain responsible service practices. Training resources and guidance materials regarding compliance with the updated framework are being disseminated through relevant commercial and tourism channels.

Thailand’s alcohol regulations have evolved periodically in response to public health data, economic considerations, and international tourism trends. The current adjustment reflects ongoing dialogue among government agencies, industry stakeholders, and public health advocates regarding appropriate frameworks for alcohol policy.

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As the updated regulations take effect, authorities have indicated that further guidance regarding implementation details, enforcement protocols, or related policy considerations will be communicated through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)