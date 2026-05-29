Meteorological Department Issues Storm Alert For Multiple Regions

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a storm alert covering the weekend through Monday, forecasting rainfall across northern, central, eastern, northeastern, and southern regions—including Greater Bangkok—that is expected to provide relief from unusually hot conditions despite the country’s official entry into the rainy season on May 15.

Violent Storms Topple Power Poles Across Thailand, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Injured

According to the department’s Friday announcement, rough sea conditions are anticipated in the Andaman Sea, particularly affecting coastal areas of Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket provinces. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, and Phangnga throughout the three-day alert period, with additional downpours expected in Chanthaburi and Trat on Sunday and Monday.

Department Director-General Sugunyanee Yavinchan indicated on Thursday that the approaching storm systems would help ease elevated temperatures that have persisted across the country in recent days. She acknowledged that early wet-season temperatures have remained slightly above historical averages this year, attributing the pattern to accumulated heat on sea surfaces that has partially weakened the southeasterly monsoon winds typically responsible for bringing rainfall to Thailand.

“Hot conditions this month are still different from those in April because more moisture from the sea is in the air,” Ms. Sugunyanee explained, noting that increased atmospheric humidity may affect how heat is perceived even as actual temperatures begin to moderate.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in Thailand was 39.2°C in Chai Badan district, Lop Buri province. Other locations reporting temperatures exceeding 38°C included Kosum Phisai in Maha Sarakham province and Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents in affected areas to monitor weather updates closely, secure loose outdoor items ahead of potential strong winds, and exercise caution when traveling during periods of heavy rainfall. Maritime operators and coastal communities in the Andaman Sea region are encouraged to review safety protocols given forecasts for rough sea conditions.

Agricultural stakeholders have been reminded that while rainfall supports crop development, intense downpours may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to monitor drainage systems and adjust planting or harvesting schedules as conditions warrant.

For travelers planning activities during the alert period, tourism authorities recommend checking local weather forecasts, allowing flexibility in itineraries, and following guidance from tour operators and park authorities regarding outdoor excursions. Many popular destinations remain accessible with appropriate precautions.

Bangkok Heat Index Enters ‘Extreme Danger’ Zone for First Time This Season

Thailand’s weather patterns during the transitional period between hot and rainy seasons can exhibit significant variability. The Meteorological Department maintains continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions and issues updates as forecasts evolve.

-Thailand News (TN)