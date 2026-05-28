Family Of Slain Koh Samui Driver Flee Amid Fears Of Taxi Mafia Retaliation

KOH SAMUI, Surat Thani — Relatives of a 31-year-old driver killed on Koh Samui have fled the island with more than 10 family members, citing fears of retaliation from influential local groups allegedly linked to the attack, according to statements from the victim’s family and verified media reports.

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Sikkharin Phromcharoen, known throughout Koh Samui for providing free transportation services to pregnant women, elderly residents, disabled individuals, and low-income families, was beaten and shot dead on May 24 in what authorities describe as an alleged dispute involving operators of illegal unlicensed taxi services.

His wife, Onchuma, has appealed for justice through the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive) Facebook page and Thailand’s Ministry of Justice Rights and Liberties Protection Department, indicating that the family no longer feels safe residing in the area. She stated that the conflict originated from disputes over passenger pick-up zones after her husband parked in an area claimed by rival drivers.

According to Ms. Onchuma, a local mediator had previously attempted to resolve the dispute, and the family believed tensions had subsided before the fatal attack occurred. She added that police initially informed the family that surveillance camera footage from the scene was insufficiently clear to identify the attackers. The family later obtained video documentation recorded by a foreign tourist and submitted it to investigators for review.

Ms. Onchuma also claimed that local residents have been reluctant to provide information to authorities due to fears regarding the influence and potential retaliation from the suspects. Following contact from unidentified individuals attempting to arrange meetings with relatives, the family relocated to Bangkok for their safety.

Relatives have yet to collect Mr. Sikkharin’s body for religious funeral rites due to continuing security concerns, underscoring the climate of fear surrounding the case.

Provincial Police Region 8 indicated that investigators have sought multiple arrest warrants in connection with the homicide. Officers have detained one suspect while continuing efforts to apprehend others allegedly involved in the attack.

Koh Samui : La police de Bo Phut annonce une première arrestation dans l’affaire du taxi assassiné et dément tout laxisme https://t.co/eSNkLFUIhK — ZoneSamui.com (@zonesamui) May 27, 2026

Police subsequently identified a suspect as Jatupol Ruangkong, 42, who surrendered to officers at Bo Phut Police Station on Wednesday following the issuance of an arrest warrant by Koh Samui Provincial Court. He faces charges including premeditated murder and illegal possession and carrying of firearms under Thai criminal law.

Mr. Jatupol has denied involvement in the assault and shooting, though he acknowledged knocking on the victim’s car window prior to the attack. He stated that he worked as a security guard at a nearby nightclub and claimed that several unidentified men confronted the victim before gunshots were fired.

Koh Samui, a major tourist destination in the Gulf of Thailand, has experienced periodic tensions related to transportation services, including disputes between licensed and unlicensed operators. Local authorities have emphasized commitments to maintaining public safety and ensuring that all transportation services operate within applicable legal frameworks.

Under Thai law, premeditated murder and illegal firearms possession constitute serious criminal offenses carrying significant penalties upon conviction. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including video documentation, witness statements, forensic analysis, and digital records, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

For communities affected by violence or intimidation, authorities have reiterated the importance of reporting threats or suspicious activity to police immediately to enable timely intervention. Witness protection protocols and confidential reporting channels remain available for individuals concerned about providing information.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized their commitment to investigating violent crimes thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving organized groups or patterns of intimidation. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and community organizations aims to address underlying factors contributing to conflict while upholding legal standards.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity near the incident location on May 24, or who possesses relevant information such as additional video footage or photographs, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)