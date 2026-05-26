Insurgents Disguised As Women Kill Teacher, Injure Police Officer In Pattani Ambush

YARANG, Pattani — A teacher holding a baby was killed and her police officer husband injured in a targeted gun attack by four Muslim insurgents disguised as women wearing hijabs near a school in Yarang district, Pattani province, according to officials from the Royal Thai Police and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) of the Fourth Army.

Insurgents Fire 75 Rounds At New Police Station In Pattani

The incident occurred during daylight hours as Pol. Snr. Sgt. Maj. Adul Hayisulong, a police officer, and his wife, Fatimo Ya-ngoh, a teacher at Prasarn Wittaya School, were traveling together with their newborn infant. The couple was waiting in their vehicle near the school, preparing to pick up another child, when the attack took place.

According to police reports, four individuals disguised as women in hijabs approached the vehicle on two motorcycles, positioning themselves on both sides of the car before opening fire with handguns. Both Adul and Fatimo sustained gunshot wounds in the assault, while their infant child, who was being held by the mother at the time, escaped physical injury.

Emergency responders transported the victims to a nearby district hospital for urgent medical treatment. Fatimo was pronounced dead on arrival, while Adul remained under medical care for injuries sustained during the attack. The newborn was examined and confirmed to be unharmed.

The Internal Security Operations Command of the Fourth Army issued a statement condemning the attack as inhuman and a serious violation of religious principles, emphasizing that the victims were a family traveling with an infant. Officials noted that the use of disguises to approach targets represents a troubling tactic that complicates security efforts and endangers civilian populations.

Gunmen disguised as women wearing hijabs opened fire on a police officer’s family outside a school in #Pattani, killing a teacher while she was holding her infant child inside the car. Authorities are hunting for the attackers. pic.twitter.com/vzaq0g1Liu — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 26, 2026

Pattani province, located in Thailand’s southern border region, has experienced periodic incidents of violence linked to longstanding separatist movements. Security forces maintain heightened vigilance in the area, with coordinated patrols and intelligence operations aimed at preventing attacks on government personnel, educators, and local communities.

Under Thai criminal law, targeted attacks on government officials, use of illegal firearms, and acts resulting in death constitute serious offenses carrying severe penalties upon conviction. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including witness statements, forensic analysis, and intelligence reports, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized their commitment to investigating violent incidents in the southern provinces thoroughly and impartially. Specialized units trained in counter-insurgency operations coordinate with local authorities, forensic experts, and intelligence agencies to pursue leads and enhance protective measures for personnel and their families.

For residents and public servants in affected areas, authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining situational awareness, varying travel routines when possible, and reporting suspicious activity to police immediately to enable timely intervention. Community engagement and information-sharing remain central components of broader security strategies designed to address underlying factors contributing to instability while maintaining public safety.

Bangkok protest: Muslims demand apology from transwoman over Quran remarks

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity near Prasarn Wittaya School around the time of the incident, or who possesses relevant information such as vehicle descriptions or surveillance footage, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)