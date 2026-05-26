Two Construction Workers Killed In Collapse At Police Building Site In Sisaket

SISAKET, Thailand — Two construction workers have died and a third remains in serious condition following a scaffolding and concrete beam collapse at a police residential building construction site in Sisaket province on May 25, 2026, according to officials from Mueang Sisaket Police Station and emergency response authorities.

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The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. at a construction site on Sriwiset Road, located behind the Mueang Sisaket Police Station, where workers were engaged in repairs to beam formwork on the fifth floor of a police flat complex under development. Three workers fell from the structure when the beam and supporting scaffolding gave way, plunging them to the ground below.

Emergency responders, including rescue teams and medical personnel, were dispatched to the scene following reports of the collapse. The victims were identified as Mr. Sangwan, 58, Mr. Nuay, believed to be 55, and Mr. Phithak, believed to be 50. All three were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Mr. Phithak and Mr. Sangwan subsequently died from injuries sustained in the fall, while Mr. Nuay remains in serious condition under medical care.

According to accounts from a fellow worker, Mr. Siriwat, 44, the team had been pouring concrete into a structural beam when they noticed the formwork appeared insufficiently reinforced. Work was temporarily halted to allow for repairs to strengthen the beam support before construction could resume. Mr. Siriwat stated that he was working alongside the three victims on the fifth floor when he heard a loud cracking sound. Moments later, the beam and scaffolding collapsed, causing the three workers positioned nearest to the edge to fall with the structure.

Mr. Siriwat reported that he narrowly avoided falling by grasping onto a section of formwork that remained attached to the building. He described shutting his eyes during the collapse, believing survival was unlikely, but managed to maintain his hold until rescue personnel arrived.

The investigation into the incident is being led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkarapong Tewela, an investigator at Mueang Sisaket Police Station, together with Police Colonel Chayakorn Thesabamrung, deputy commander of Sisaket Provincial Police. Authorities have indicated that the inquiry will examine the structural integrity of the beam formwork and scaffolding used at the site, as well as compliance with occupational safety regulations and construction protocols.

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Under Thai occupational safety law, construction projects are subject to inspection requirements regarding structural supports, worker protective equipment, and emergency procedures. Violations of safety standards can result in administrative penalties, operational suspensions, or criminal charges depending on the severity of non-compliance and the circumstances surrounding any incident.

Sisaket province, located in northeastern Thailand, has experienced increased infrastructure development in recent years, including government housing projects and public facilities. Local authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to engineering standards and safety protocols to protect workers and ensure the structural reliability of completed buildings.

For construction industry stakeholders, the incident underscores the critical importance of rigorous pre-work inspections, proper reinforcement of temporary structures, and comprehensive safety training for personnel engaged in elevated work. Industry experts recommend that contractors implement redundant safety measures, including secondary support systems and fall arrest equipment, particularly when working at significant heights.

The Royal Thai Police and Department of Labour maintain coordinated oversight of construction site safety through periodic inspections, complaint investigations, and enforcement actions designed to prevent workplace accidents. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that all construction projects, including those involving government facilities, comply with applicable safety regulations.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses relevant information regarding the construction methods or materials used at the site to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)