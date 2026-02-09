Thailand News

Dome Collapses at MEA Training Center in Samut Prakan, Four Injured

SAMUT PRAKAN — A dome-shaped structure at the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Training and Electrical Skills Testing Center collapsed around noon today, injuring at least four people.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the Bang Sao Thong district. Initial reports confirmed four individuals were wounded and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and emergency medical personnel from Bang Phli responded to the scene but were denied entry. Authorities on site informed them that the facility’s internal emergency teams would manage the response, as the property is a restricted official government area.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. No further details regarding the condition of the injured or the extent of the damage have been released by the MEA or provincial authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)

george


