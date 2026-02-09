Dome Collapses at MEA Training Center in Samut Prakan, Four Injured

SAMUT PRAKAN — A dome-shaped structure at the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Training and Electrical Skills Testing Center collapsed around noon today, injuring at least four people.

Tower Crane Collapse at Asok Intersection in Bangkok Injures Two Workers

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the Bang Sao Thong district. Initial reports confirmed four individuals were wounded and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A domed building collapsed at the Bang Phli electricity authority training centre in Bang Sao Thong district in Samut Prakan on Monday, with injuries reported. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/rSRPgpZVR6 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 9, 2026

Rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and emergency medical personnel from Bang Phli responded to the scene but were denied entry. Authorities on site informed them that the facility’s internal emergency teams would manage the response, as the property is a restricted official government area.

Myanmar Worker Dies in Bangkok Cable Tunnel Collapse

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. No further details regarding the condition of the injured or the extent of the damage have been released by the MEA or provincial authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)