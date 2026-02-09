Bhumjaithai Secures Dominant Win, Anutin Poised to Continue as PM

BANGKOK — The Bhumjaithai Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has secured a commanding victory in Thailand’s general election, winning 194 parliamentary seats according to the latest unofficial tally released early Thursday.

Bhumjaithai Projected as Leading Party

With 92% of votes counted nationwide by 4:08 a.m. on February 9, preliminary results from the Election Commission show Bhumjaithai far ahead of its rivals. The party’s total comprises 175 constituency seats and 19 party-list seats, positioning it to lead the formation of the next government.

The People’s Party placed second with 116 seats (85 constituency, 31 party-list). While finishing behind Bhumjaithai nationally, it achieved a clean sweep of all 33 constituency seats in Bangkok, improving on its performance in the 2023 election.

The Bhumjaithai party of incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul won a landslide with 194 parliamentary seats in the general election held yesterday, according to the latest unofficial tally.https://t.co/ps049yeCNO #ThaiPBSWorld #ThailandNews #เลือกตั้ง69 #อนุทิน pic.twitter.com/BRgbViOSyk — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) February 9, 2026

Pheu Thai, the core party of the previous coalition government, finished third with 76 seats (60 constituency, 16 party-list). This marks the first time in years the party has fallen below 100 seats. Its former leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was removed from office by the Constitutional Court last year.

The Kla Tham Party captured 57 seats (55 constituency, 2 party-list), and the Democrat Party won 22 seats (10 constituency, 12 party-list). The Democrats, led by former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, increased their party-list representation significantly compared to the previous election.

Thais Flock to Polls in Historic Dual Election

With Bhumjaithai holding a strong plurality but short of an outright majority in the 500-seat House, coalition negotiations are expected to begin swiftly. Prime Minister Anutin is now well-placed to return as head of a new government, backed by the election’s clearest mandate.

-Thailand News (TN)