Bhumjaithai Projected as Leading Party

BANGKOK — Polling stations across Thailand closed at 5:00 PM Sunday following a day of high turnout for the historic dual-track general election and constitutional referendum. As official vote counting commenced, a prominent pre-election survey projected a fragmented parliament with no clear single-party majority.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) released its final projection as voting ended. Based on a survey of 3,000 eligible voters conducted from January 31 to February 6, the poll forecasts the conservative Bhumjaithai Party to emerge as the largest party, securing an estimated 140-150 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, MCOT reported.

The progressive opposition People’s Party is projected to come in second with 125-135 seats, reportedly performing strongly and sweeping most constituencies in the capital, Bangkok. The Pheu Thai Party, which led the outgoing government, is forecast to finish third with 110-120 seats.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, thanked Thai people for every vote they had cast for the party to serve as their representatives in parliament.

Despite Bhumjaithai’s projected lead, no single party is expected to reach the simple majority of 251 seats required to form a government. This sets the stage for complex and intense coalition negotiations in the days ahead.

Official counting of ballots is now underway nationwide, with unofficial results expected late Sunday evening. The final composition of the House and the result of the constitutional referendum will determine the next phase of Thailand’s political landscape.

