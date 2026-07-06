Thai Army Blames Own Landmine, Denies Cambodian Attack Allegations

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Royal Thai Army has strongly rejected allegations from Cambodia that Thai soldiers crossed the border and injured three Cambodian troops with a hand grenade, asserting instead that the incident was likely the result of Cambodian forces accidentally detonating their own unexploded ordnance.

Thai Soldier Seriously Injured by Landmine Near Cambodian Border in Surin

The controversy began when Cambodian officials claimed that a group of seven Thai soldiers had infiltrated the Chong Krang area in the Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province and thrown a grenade into a Cambodian military position. In response, the Thai military launched an urgent investigation, concluding that the explosion occurred entirely on the Cambodian side of the border and was not caused by any action from Thai forces.

Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree clarified that at the time of the incident, Thai troops were conducting a routine patrol to provide security for road construction operations on the Thai side of the border. He noted that Thai personnel had observed Cambodian soldiers monitoring their activities and later heard an explosion emanating from the Cambodian side around noon, which was followed by Cambodian troops rushing to assist their injured comrades. The spokesperson stressed unequivocally that no Thai weapons were discharged during the event.

According to the Thai military’s assessment, the blast was most likely caused by newly deployed Cambodian soldiers who were unfamiliar with the hazardous terrain and accidentally stepped on one of their own landmines. Major General Winthai condemned the Cambodian accusations as baseless and misleading, characterizing them as fabricated reports intended to discredit Thailand. He warned that spreading such unfounded claims undermines bilateral relations and peace along the shared border, while reiterating the Thai Army’s strict adherence to existing agreements, rules of engagement, and international law.

Providing further context, the Second Army Region, which oversees the border area, confirmed that no Thai military operations were taking place in the vicinity. Furthermore, after analyzing photographs released by the Cambodian side depicting the three injured soldiers, Thai military officials determined that the injury patterns were far more consistent with a landmine explosion than a hand grenade blast. They noted that a hand grenade detonation would typically result in more severe injuries with shrapnel wounds distributed across multiple parts of the body.

Despite the strong denial and counter-assessment, the Thai military maintained a diplomatic posture, stating that the country remains prepared to cooperate with any fact-finding process through established bilateral mechanisms should additional information or evidence emerge regarding the incident.

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As the diplomatic channels remain open, both nations are expected to continue monitoring the situation to prevent further misunderstandings along the historically sensitive border region.

-Thailand News (TN)