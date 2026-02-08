Anti-Government Banners, Suspected Explosives Found in Narathiwat Ahead of Election

NARATHIWAT – Security forces are on high alert after the discovery of multiple anti-government banners and objects resembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across this southern province, in what officials believe is an attempt to disrupt Sunday’s general election.

Provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Prayong Kotsakha reported that police stations in nine districts had received reports of 24 banners displaying anti-government messages hung in 17 locations. The affected districts include Muang, Yi-ngo, Sukhirin, Cho Airong, Rangae, Sri Sakhon, Tak Bai, Sungai Padi, and Chanae.

The banners were found in roadside bushes, on tree branches, and attached to overhead power lines crossing roads. Spray-painted markings were also discovered on road surfaces. In several locations, suspicious objects resembling IEDs were placed near the banners.

Maj Gen Prayong stated that he has ordered officers from all local stations to jointly inspect the sites, emphasizing the need for extreme caution. He warned that the perpetrators may have intended to lure security personnel into danger by concealing live explosives in the vicinity. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units have been deployed to assist in high-risk areas.

The incidents come as a large number of Thai nationals from the southern border provinces of Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani are crossing back from Malaysia to vote in Sunday’s dual election and constitutional referendum.

At the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint, crowds formed from early morning as returning workers queued for passport processing. Narathiwat Immigration Police deployed additional officers and opened special lanes for the elderly, people with disabilities, and children to alleviate congestion.

Immigration officials have urged all travelers to use official border crossings, warning that Malaysian authorities are enforcing strict border controls. Those caught crossing illegally face arrest, fines, and potential imprisonment.

Security operations remain intensified across the province to ensure safety during the election period.

-Thailand News (TN)