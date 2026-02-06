Bomb Defused At Pattani Bus Terminal; Authorities Warn Of Possible Further Devices

PATTANI, Thailand – A potentially deadly explosive device was successfully neutralized by bomb disposal experts at the Pattani provincial bus terminal on Thursday, averting what officials describe as an attempted attack aimed at causing civilian casualties.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered hidden in a women’s restroom by a security guard during a routine inspection late Wednesday evening. The area was immediately evacuated and sealed off overnight. On Thursday morning, explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) teams used a high-pressure water disrupter to safely destroy the device.

Military investigators revealed that the IED was concealed inside a small stainless steel bottle and was equipped with a sophisticated dual-trigger mechanism. This design—where the explosive charge is physically separated from the circuitry—matches the construction of three other devices recovered from public spaces in Thailand’s southern border provinces in recent weeks. It bears a particularly close resemblance to an IED found earlier at a local petrol station.

General Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, the Army Chief of Staff, visited the scene to oversee the operation and subsequent investigation. He emphasized the ongoing threat in the region, stating, “This incident underscores the need for continuous and heightened vigilance, especially in crowded public spaces which are targeted to spread fear and disruption among civilians.”

No injuries were reported, and no group has immediately claimed responsibility for placing the device. The attack is widely seen as part of a long-running separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south.

Authorities have issued a stark warning following the discovery, suspecting that additional explosive devices may have been planted in other public areas across the province.

“We urge all business owners, transport operators, and residents to conduct thorough checks of their premises, especially restrooms, waste bins, and secluded areas,” a security spokesperson stated. “Any suspicious objects should not be touched and must be reported immediately to the authorities.”

Security has been intensified at key transport hubs and public gathering points throughout Pattani and neighboring provinces Yala and Narathiwat. The bus terminal has since resumed normal operations following a comprehensive security sweep.

