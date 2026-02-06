Russian Tourist Killed in Apparent Cliff Fall at Koh Samui Scenic Viewpoint

SURAT THANI, Thailand – A 36-year-old Russian tourist died on Thursday after a tragic fall from a cliff at a popular viewpoint on the resort island of Koh Samui, according to local authorities.

Koh Samui Police were notified after tourists at the Na Phra Lan Cape viewpoint in the island’s Mae Nam sub-district spotted a motionless body on the rocks below. The site is a well-known coastal lookout, famed for its vistas and a historic 200-year-old chedi (Buddhist stupa).

Emergency responders discovered the man’s body approximately 20 meters (65 feet) below the viewing area, lying on jagged rocks. He was clothed in a black long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers.

“Initial examination found a severe head wound consistent with a fall, along with bodily abrasions. There were no signs of assault,” a lead investigator reported. “His right hand was still gripping a broken tree branch.”

A red shoulder bag recovered at the scene contained two passports issued in the deceased’s name and a hotel room key, allowing for rapid identification. Medical personnel estimated the man had been deceased for a minimum of three hours before discovery.

Based on preliminary evidence and witness accounts, police believe the tourist attempted to climb over a safety fence at the cliff’s edge, possibly to descend toward the shoreline.

“The initial findings indicate he slipped, grabbed hold of a branch to break his fall, but the branch snapped. He then fell onto the rocks below,” the police statement explained.

The identity of the tourist is being withheld pending formal notification of his next of kin. Koh Samui Police are completing their investigation to determine the exact cause of death before officially reporting the incident to the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the picturesque destination, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring safety barriers at natural tourist sites.

-Thailand News (TN)