February 15, 2022

Four tourists injured in fall from scenic viewpoint on Koh Larn Island

39 mins ago TN
Koh Larn coral Island

Koh Larn coral Island, 35 minutes from Pattaya. Photo: calflier




Four tourists sustained serious injuries when they fell from a viewing point onto a rocky beach on Larn Island, close to Pattaya, after a wooden railing gave way.

Two days after the accident, Pattaya City officials, led by deputy permanent secretary Kiattisak Sriwongchai, visited the site yesterday (Monday) for an inspection, before ordering major repairs. He also promised that officials will inspect the viewpoint, which is popular among visitors to the island, on daily basis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

