Four tourists injured in fall from scenic viewpoint on Koh Larn Island









Four tourists sustained serious injuries when they fell from a viewing point onto a rocky beach on Larn Island, close to Pattaya, after a wooden railing gave way.

Two days after the accident, Pattaya City officials, led by deputy permanent secretary Kiattisak Sriwongchai, visited the site yesterday (Monday) for an inspection, before ordering major repairs. He also promised that officials will inspect the viewpoint, which is popular among visitors to the island, on daily basis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

