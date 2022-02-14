Thailand to donate 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six countries









The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved a proposal to donate up to 3.55 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Kenya and Ethiopia.

In response to Thailand’s signal to the World Health Organization (WHO) of its willingness to donate vaccines to other nations through the COVAX initiative, the WHO has allowed the country to proceed with donating directly to the six countries mentioned, said the CCSA spokesperson.

#Thailand to donate 3.5m Covid jabs to six countries https://t.co/dJvfcl32X6 The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday approved a proposal to donate up to 3.55 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to #Myanmar, #Laos, #Vietnam, #Nepal, #Kenya & #Ethiopia. — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) February 12, 2022

Following Friday’s approval by CCSA, about 3.5 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to those countries, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, along with key delivery partner UNICEF.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





