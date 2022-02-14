February 14, 2022

Thailand to donate 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six countries

5 mins ago TN
The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse.

The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.




The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved a proposal to donate up to 3.55 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Kenya and Ethiopia.

In response to Thailand’s signal to the World Health Organization (WHO) of its willingness to donate vaccines to other nations through the COVAX initiative, the WHO has allowed the country to proceed with donating directly to the six countries mentioned, said the CCSA spokesperson.

Following Friday’s approval by CCSA, about 3.5 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to those countries, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, along with key delivery partner UNICEF.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Alcohol sales ban for incoming Makha Bucha day

14 mins ago TN
Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ)

Further signs of Palang Pracharath Party splits

29 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Why Gen Prayut may have to switch parties to remain in power

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse.

Thailand to donate 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six countries

5 mins ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Alcohol sales ban for incoming Makha Bucha day

14 mins ago TN
Kawasaki Ninja 650R motorbike

Pattaya police start renewed crack down on illegal motorbike racing

22 mins ago TN
Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ)

Further signs of Palang Pracharath Party splits

29 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Couple who took their children on drug deliveries arrested in Samut Prakan

35 mins ago TN