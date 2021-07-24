Thailand Shifts Strategies, Joins COVAX, Strengthens Public Health to Battle Covid-19







With funding from the European Union (EU) and new strategies, Thailand hopes toget infections and mortality rates from the coronavirus down in the next couple of months.

To this end, Thailand is negotiating to join the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme, according to Dr Nakorn Premsri, the director of the National Vaccine Institute, who explained that this is to manage risks in 2022 and not a “back and forth” decision as critics have said. “The decision is part of the government’s risk management plan to prepare for the changing situation due mainly to virus mutations,” he said.

