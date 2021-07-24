  • July 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand Shifts Strategies,…

Thailand Shifts Strategies, Joins COVAX, Strengthens Public Health to Battle Covid-19

Thailand Shifts Strategies, Joins COVAX, Strengthens Public Health to Battle Covid-19

A shipment of COVAX vaccines (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access). Photo: Ministerio de Salud Argentina. CC BY 4.0.



With funding from the European Union (EU) and new strategies, Thailand hopes toget infections and mortality rates from the coronavirus down in the next couple of months.

To this end, Thailand is negotiating to join the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme, according to Dr Nakorn Premsri, the director of the National Vaccine Institute, who explained that this is to manage risks in 2022 and not a “back and forth” decision as critics have said. “The decision is part of the government’s risk management plan to prepare for the changing situation due mainly to virus mutations,” he said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for Medical Procurements to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
News

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for...

July 24, 2021
14,260 COVID cases and 119 deaths reported on Saturday
News

14,260 COVID cases and 119 deaths reported...

July 24, 2021
Thailand Signs Deal to Buy COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine
News

Thailand Signs Deal to Buy COVID-19 Moderna...

July 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.